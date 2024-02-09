1

-# Game grid variablesb -# Make sure these are reflected in the SASS - rows = 4 ; - columns = 12 ; - tilesPerSegment = 3 ; - tilePerSegmentVertical = 7 ; - hasIntro = true; - hasLoader = true; -# Game .game -# Loader - if ( hasLoader == true ) .game_loader .game_loader__inner .logo %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/mineLogo.gif' } .subtitle %h1 A no JS Adventure game .bar .bar_inner %span Loading checkboxes... -# Intro - if ( hasIntro == true ) .game_intro %input #intro-1 { :class = > 'dialogue' , :type = > 'radio' , :name = > 'intro' , :checked = > 'checked' } .dialogue Ahhhhhhh!! %label { :for = > 'intro-2' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png' } %input #intro-2 { :class = > 'dialogue' , :type = > 'radio' , :name = > 'intro' } .dialogue The floor just collapsed under me %label { :for = > 'intro-3' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png' } %input #intro-3 { :class = > 'dialogue' , :type = > 'radio' , :name = > 'intro' } .dialogue Geez it sure is dark in here %label { :for = > 'intro-4' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png' } %input #intro-4 { :class = > 'dialogue' , :type = > 'radio' , :name = > 'intro' } .dialogue Let me light my torch... %label { :for = > 'intro-5' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png' } %input #intro-5 { :class = > 'dialogue' , :type = > 'radio' , :name = > 'intro' } .dialogue .end Better. Need to find a way out. %input #intro-6 { :class = > 'dialogue' , :type = > 'radio' , :name = > 'intro' } .overlay -# Padlock game %input #interactiveObject--lock { :type= > 'checkbox' } .padlock %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/padlockBig.png' } - ( 1 . .3 ) .each do |col| - ( 1 . .9 ) .each do |i| - if ( i == 9 ) %input { :type= > 'checkbox' , 'value' = > i, :id = > "padlock#{col}-#{i}" , :checked = > 'checked' } %span { :id = > "span-#{col}" } # { 10 - i } - else %input { :type= > 'checkbox' , 'value' = > i, :id = > "padlock#{col}-#{i}" } %span { :id = > "span-#{col}" } # { 10 - i } %label .check { :for = > 'interactiveObject--lock' } check -# Game items %input #interactiveObject1 { :type = > 'radio' , 'data-reference' = > '1' , 'data-debug' = > "Empty box 1" } %input #interactiveObject2 { :type = > 'radio' , 'data-reference' = > '2' , 'data-debug' = > "Pickaxe" } %input #interactiveObject3 { :type = > 'checkbox' , 'data-reference' = > '3' , 'data-debug' = > "Boulder" } %input #interactiveObject4 { :type = > 'radio' , 'data-reference' = > '4' , 'data-debug' = > "Dynamite plunger" } %input #interactiveObject5 { :type = > 'checkbox' , 'data-reference' = > '5' , 'data-debug' = > "Dynamite door" } %input #interactiveObject6 { :type = > 'radio' , 'data-reference' = > '6' , 'data-debug' = > "Planks" } %input #interactiveObject7 { :type = > 'checkbox' , 'data-reference' = > '7' , 'data-debug' = > "Plank gap" } %input #interactiveObject8 { :type = > 'radio' , 'data-reference' = > '8' , 'data-debug' = > "Note 1" } %input #interactiveObject9 { :type = > 'radio' , 'data-reference' = > '9' , 'data-debug' = > "Note 2" } %input #interactiveObject10 { :type = > 'radio' , 'data-reference' = > '10' , 'data-debug' = > "Note 3" } %input #interactiveObject11 { :type = > 'radio' , 'data-reference' = > '11' , 'data-debug' = > "Lock door" } %input #interactiveObject12 { :type = > 'radio' , 'data-reference' = > '12' , 'data-debug' = > "Handle" } %input #interactiveObject13 { :type = > 'checkbox' , 'data-reference' = > '13' , 'data-debug' = > "Cog" } %input #interactiveObject14 { :type = > 'checkbox' , 'data-reference' = > '14' , 'data-debug' = > "Waterfall" } %input #interactiveObject15 { :type = > 'radio' , 'data-reference' = > '15' , 'data-debug' = > "Dynamite" } %input #interactiveObject16 { :type = > 'radio' , 'data-reference' = > '16' , 'data-debug' = > "Fuses" } %input #interactiveObject17 { :type = > 'checkbox' , 'data-reference' = > '17' , 'data-debug' = > "End door" } %input #interactiveObject18 { :type = > 'radio' , 'data-reference' = > '18' , 'data-debug' = > "Empty box 2" } %input #interactiveObject19 { :type = > 'radio' , 'data-reference' = > '19' , 'data-debug' = > "Empty box 3" } %input #interactiveObject20 { :type = > 'radio' , 'data-reference' = > '20' , 'data-debug' = > "Empty box 4" } %input #interactiveObject21 { :type = > 'radio' , 'data-reference' = > '21' , 'data-debug' = > "Empty box 5" } %input #interactiveObject22 { :type = > 'radio' , 'data-reference' = > '22' , 'data-debug' = > "Empty box 6" } -# Checkboxes for movement - ( 1 . .rows ) .each do |row| - ( 1 . .columns ) .each do |index| - if ( row == 1 && index == 2 ) %input { :id = > "indexRow#{row}-#{index}" , :type = > "radio" , :name = > "trigger" , :checked = > 'checked' } - else %input { :id = > "indexRow#{row}-#{index}" , :type = > "radio" , :name = > "trigger" } -# Game character .game_character -# Game intermediates .game_key -# Game segments .viewport %img .level { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/tilemaps.png' } - ( 1 . .rows ) .each do |row| - ( 1 . .columns ) .each do |index| .game_segment .drip_container - ( 1 . .4 ) .each do .drip .tiles - ( 1 . .tilesPerSegment * tilePerSegmentVertical ) .each do |tile| -if ( row == 1 && index == 3 && tile == 15 ) .tile %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject1' , 'data-reference' = > '1' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-24.png' } .response Nothing useful in here -if ( row == 1 && index == 12 && tile == 14 ) .tile %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject2' , 'data-reference' = > '2' } %img .object { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_035.png' } .response A pickaxe. This should come in handy -if ( row == 1 && index == 7 && tile == 15 ) .tile %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject3' , 'data-reference' = > '3' } %img .forced { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_062.png' } .responseSuccess Ha! That got it .forcedResponse I need a tool to get past this %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject3' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png' } -if ( row == 1 && index == 8 && tile == 15 ) .tile %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject4' , 'data-reference' = > '4' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_166.png' } .response That seemed to do something... -if ( row == 3 && index == 7 && tile == 13 ) .tile .beam %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject5' , 'data-reference' = > '5' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/beam.gif' } .responseSuccess door gone .forcedResponse Something must blow this up %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject5' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png' } -if ( row == 2 && index == 6 && tile == 15 ) .tile %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject6' , 'data-reference' = > '6' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_094.png' } .response A Plank of wood -if ( row == 3 && index == 5 && tile == 13 ) .tile %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject7' , 'data-reference' = > '7' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_169.png' } .responseSuccess planks on .forcedResponse CSS won 't let me jump this %label{:for => ' interactiveObject7 '} %img{:src => ' https://s3-us-west- 2 .amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/ 217233 /arrowMovement.png '} -if (row == 1 && index == 6 && tile == 13) .tile %label{:for => ' interactiveObject8 ', ' data-reference ' => ' 8 '} %img{:src => ' https://s3-us-west- 2 .amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/ 217233 /creepyCorridor-_094.png '} .response A strange note -if (row == 1 && index == 10 && tile == 13) .tile %label{:for => ' interactiveObject9 ', ' data-reference ' => ' 9 '} %img{:src => ' https://s3-us-west- 2 .amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/ 217233 /creepyCorridor- 24 .png '} .response A strange note -if (row == 3 && index == 5 && tile == 14) .tile %label{:for => ' interactiveObject10 ', ' data-reference ' => ' 10 '} %img{:src => ' https://s3-us-west- 2 .amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/ 217233 /creepyCorridor- 24 .png '} .response A strange note -if (row == 3 && index == 4 && tile == 13) .tile.door %label{:for => ' interactiveObject--lock ', ' data-reference ' => ' 11 '} %img{:src => ' https://s3-us-west- 2 .amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/ 217233 /doorLocked.png '} .response A locked door -if (row == 3 && index == 2 && tile == 13) .tile %label{:for => ' interactiveObject12 ', ' data-reference ' => ' 12 '} %img{:src => ' https://s3-us-west- 2 .amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/ 217233 /creepyCorridor-_094.png '} .response Cog handle -if (row == 4 && index == 10 && tile == 13) .tile %label{:for => ' interactiveObject13 ', ' data-reference ' => ' 13 '} %img.forced{:src => ' https://s3-us-west- 2 .amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/ 217233 /creepyCorridor-_148.png '} .responseSuccess That turned off the water .forcedResponse There' s no handle %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject13' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png' } -if ( row == 4 && index == 11 && tile == 13 ) .tile .water %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject14' , 'data-reference' = > '14' } %img .forced { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/waterOn.gif' } .forcedResponse Cant get through here %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject14' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png' } -if ( row == 2 && index == 3 && tile == 15 ) .tile %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject15' , 'data-reference' = > '15' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_161.png' } .response Dynamite sticks -if ( row == 4 && index == 12 && tile == 15 ) .tile %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject16' , 'data-reference' = > '16' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_094.png' } .response Box of fuses -if ( row == 2 && index == 12 && tile == 15 ) .tile %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject17' , 'data-reference' = > '17' } %img .forced { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_168.png' } .forcedResponse If only i had some dynamite & fuses %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject17' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png' } -if ( row == 2 && index == 7 && tile == 15 ) .tile %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject18' , 'data-reference' = > '18' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-24.png' } .response Nothing useful in here -if ( row == 2 && index == 10 && tile == 15 ) .tile %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject19' , 'data-reference' = > '19' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_094.png' } .response Full of junk -if ( row == 3 && index == 9 && tile == 15 ) .tile %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject20' , 'data-reference' = > '20' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-24.png' } .response Just an empty box -if ( row == 1 && index == 12 && tile == 13 ) .tile %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject21' , 'data-reference' = > '21' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-25.png' } .response Nothing i can use -if ( row == 4 && index == 8 && tile == 13 ) .tile %label { :for = > 'interactiveObject22' , 'data-reference' = > '22' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_094.png' } .response Nope empty .tile %label { :for = > "indexRow#{row}-#{index}" } .game_segment__control -if ( index != 1 ) .forward %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png' } -if ( index != columns ) .backward %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png' } %label { :for = > "indexRow#{row}-#{index}" } .game_segment__control .down %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png' } %label { :for = > "indexRow#{row - 1}-#{index}" } .game_segment__control .up %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png' } -# Game inventory .game_inventory %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyBackpack.png' } .game_inventory__item .item .pickaxe { 'data-reference' = > '0' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/apple.gif' } .details A healthy snack .name Apple .item .pickaxe { 'data-reference' = > '2' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/pickInventory.gif' } .details A sturdy looking pickaxe .name Pickaxe .item .pickaxe { 'data-reference' = > '6' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/plankInventory.gif' } .details A thick plank of wood .name Plank .item .pickaxe { 'data-reference' = > '8' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/note1.gif' } .details A mysterious note .name Note 1 .item .pickaxe { 'data-reference' = > '9' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/note2.gif' } .details A mysterious note .name Note 2 .item .pickaxe { 'data-reference' = > '10' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/note3.gif' } .details A mysterious note .name Note 3 .item .pickaxe { 'data-reference' = > '12' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/handleInventory.gif' } .details Looks like its used to turn something .name Handle .item .pickaxe { 'data-reference' = > '15' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/dynamiteInventory.gif' } .details No good without any fuses .name Dynamite sticks .item .pickaxe { 'data-reference' = > '16' } %img { :src = > 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/fusesInventory.gif' } .details Some fuses for dynamite .name Fuses -# Game conditional checks .game_win .game_win__inner .character %p Thanks for playing %a { :href = > 'https://www.codepen.io/jcoulterdesign' , :target = > '_blank' } Follow me on codepen %span for more shenanigans Raw script .js // Nope, nothing here. Just a big long list of checkboxes and radio buttons.... You see, what happens is, let 's say you click on the boulder, the input for the boulder is checked but the input for the pickaxe isn' t. So CSS check to see if the checkbox is checked and the other checkbox is checked to check if the rule should apply. If the checkbox of the pickaxe is not checked then the check shows that the checkbox checked state of the previous checkbox isnt checked and thus the current checked box doesnt apply the checked checkbox state. Got that? Great. Me neither. Raw scripts < script src= "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js" >< /script > Raw style .scss $rows: 4 !global; $ columns : 12 !global; $gameObjects: 22 ; $tileSize: 48 px; $walkSpeed: 1 s; $tilesPerSegment: 3 ; $tilesPerSegmentVertical: 7 ; $segmentHeight: $tileSize * $tilesPerSegmentVertical; $debug: false; * { box-sizing : border-box ; } @font-face { font-family : pixles; src: url ( https://s3-us-west- 2 .amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/ 217233 / 04 B_03__.TTF ) ; } /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Game styling --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ body { background : #141415 ; overflow : hidden ; font-family : pixles; font-size : 15 px; -webkit-user-select: none ; -moz-user-select: none ; user-select : none ; height : 100 vh; margin : 0 ; & .game { width : $tileSize * $tilesPerSegment * $columns; position : absolute ; left : calc ( 50 % - 72 px ) ; right : 0 ; top : calc ( 50 % - 212 px ) ; margin : auto ; input { display : none ; } // End screen styles &_win { position : fixed ; left : 0 ; top : 0 ; background : #141415 ; z-index : 9 ; width : 100 %; height : 100 %; opacity : 0 ; pointer-events : none ; transition : all 1 s 0 s; &__inner { position : absolute ; left : 0 ; right : 0 ; margin : auto ; width : 300 px; top : 50 %; transform : translateY ( - 50 % ) ; text-align : center ; opacity : 0 ; transition : all 1 s 2 s; p { color : white ; margin-bottom : 30 px; } span { color : white ; opacity : 0.4 ; } a { margin-bottom : 16 px; color : #78f148 ; text-align : center ; width : 100 %; display : block ; } } .character { width : 48 px; height : 48 px; position : relative ; left : - 60 px; margin : auto ; background : red ; background : url ( 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/corridorMainCharacter.gif' ) ; animation : walk- 1 $walkSpeed infinite ; z-index : 1 ; background-position : 0 0 ; transform : translateY ( - 50 % ) translateX ( $tileSize * ( $tilesPerSegment / 2 ) - 8 ) ; transition : all $walkSpeed linear ; z-index : 1 ; pointer-events : none ; } } // Side inventory styles &_inventory { position : fixed ; z-index : 9 ; left : 0 ; color : white ; top : 50 %; -webkit-transform: translateY ( - 50 % ) ; font-size : 11 px; right : 0 ; margin : auto ; left : - 420 px; width : 140 px; padding-left : 15 px; transform : translateY ( - 50 % ) ; height : 64 px; cursor : pointer ; transition : all .6 s .3 s; & :hover { height : 371 px; transition : all .6 s .2 s; .item { opacity : 1 ; left : 0 px; transition : all 0.3 s; -webkit-filter: blur ( 0 px ) ; & :first-child { display : block ; } } } h1 { font-weight : normal ; font-size : 12 px; } img { transform : scale ( 3 ) ; image-rendering : pixelated ; cursor : pointer ; transform-origin : 0 0 ; & :hover { } } &__item { margin-top : 70 px; text-align : center ; position : relative ; left : - 24 px; width : 100 %; height : 100 %; .item { margin : 10 px 0 30 px 0 ; display : none ; opacity : 0 ; left : 0 px; position : relative ; transition : all 0 s; float : left ; margin-right : 10 px; width : 34 %; & :hover { z-index : 15 ; .details { opacity : 1 ; top : - 4 px; } } .name { position : relative ; top : 11 px; } .details { padding : 7 px; opacity : 0 ; border-radius : 4 px; position : absolute ; font-size : 13 px; text-align : center ; transition : all 0.2 s .2 s; pointer-events : none ; background : white ; color : #141415 ; width : 120 px; top : - 4 px; left : 50 px; z-index : 20 ; } img { transform : scale ( 2 ) ; transform-origin : 50 % 50 %; } } } } // Padlock stuff .padlock { display : none ; position : absolute ; width : 280 px; top : 71 px; left : - 70 px; height : 280 px; background : # 301 f41b8; z-index : 4 ; border-radius : 324 px; border : 4 px solid #ffb128 ; img { position : absolute ; left : 80 px; top : 35 px; } } %o { display : block ; position : absolute ; left : 0 ; right : 0 ; top : 220 px; margin : auto ; } .check { display : none ; width : 80 px; cursor : pointer ; height : 80 px; position : absolute ; z-index : 6 ; top : 303 px; left : 30 px; text-align : center ; line-height : 77 px; background : wheat ; color : #615133 ; border-radius : 100 px; border : 3 px solid #ffb128 ; transition : all 0.3 s; & :hover { background : #ffb128 ; color : white ; } } input #interactiveObject--lock :not ( :checked ) { + span { display : none ; } } input #interactiveObject--lock :checked { + .padlock { display : block ; $y: '' ; $x: ' + span ' ; + input { display : block ; @for $i from 1 through 26 { $y: $y + ' + span + input' ; $x: $x + ' + input + span ' ; # { $y } { display : block ; } # { $x } { display : block ; } # { $y } + span + label { display : block ; } } } } } #padlock1-1 , #padlock2-1 , #padlock3-1 { & :after { display : block !important; } } #padlock1-9 , #padlock2-9 , #padlock3-9 { & :after { display : none !important; } } input [ id*= "padlock" ] { @extend %o; z-index : 3 ; outline : none ; display : none ; -webkit-appearance: none ; + span { @extend %o; background : url ( https://s3-us-west- 2 .amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/ 217233 /padlockBG.png ) ; width : 10 px; width : 22 px; height : 36 px; left : 0 ; display : none ; line-height : 40 px; text-align : center ; position : fixed ; color : #444444 ; top : 50 %; transform : translateY ( 9 px ) translateX ( - 35 px ) ; } @for $i from 1 through 34 { & :nth-of-type ( # { $i } ) { z-index : $i + 10 ; & :checked { z-index : 64 + $i; & + span { z-index : 64 - $i; } } } } & :checked { z-index : 30 ; & :before { display : none ; } & + span { & + input { & :after { display : none ; } } } } & :after { background : red ; display : block ; content : '' ; top : 48 px; position : absolute ; cursor : pointer ; height : 23 px; left : - 7 px; width : 22 px; background : url ( https://s3-us-west- 2 .amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/ 217233 /padlockDown.png ) ; } & :before { display : block ; content : '' ; position : absolute ; height : 23 px; width : 22 px; left : - 7 px; top : - 30 px; color : white ; background : red ; cursor : pointer ; background : url ( https://s3-us-west- 2 .amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/ 217233 /padlockUp.png ) ; } & [ id*= "padlock1" ] { left : 19 px; + span { left : - 27 px; } } & [ id*= "padlock2" ] { left : 64 px; + span { left : 66 px; } } & [ id*= "padlock3" ] { left : 106 px; + span { left : 149 px; } } } // Loading screen styles &_loader { position : fixed ; z-index : 15 ; background : #141415 ; left : 0 ; top : 0 ; width : 100 %; height : 100 %; pointer-events : none ; opacity : 1 ; animation : fadeOut 1.5 s 7 s forwards ; &__inner { position : absolute ; left : 0 ; right : 0 ; margin : auto ; top : 50 %; transform : translateY ( - 50 % ) ; font-size : 12 px; width : 200 px; text-align : center ; h1 { font-weight : normal ; font-size : 12 px; } & .logo { width : 200 px; height : 70 px; margin : auto ; margin-bottom : 10 px; transform : scale ( 0 ) ; opacity : 0 ; animation : logo 2 s forwards ; img { width : 100 %; } } span { color : rebeccapurple ; display : block ; opacity : 0 ; margin-top : 8 px; animation : fadeIn 1.5 s 3 s forwards ; } & .bar { background : #3c3c3e ; position : relative ; height : 2 px; margin-top : 30 px; opacity : 0 ; animation : fadeIn 1.5 s 2.5 s forwards ; &_inner { width : 0 px; height : 100 %; background : white ; position : absolute ; top : 0 ; animation : bar 3 s 3 s forwards ; } } & .subtitle { color : #f49112 ; margin : - 18 px 0 px 40 px 0 ; opacity : 0 ; animation : fadeIn 1.5 s 1.5 s forwards ; } } } // Our little character &_character { width : 48 px; height : 48 px; background : red ; background : url ( 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/corridorMainCharacter.gif' ) ; position : absolute ; top : 216 px; left : - 16 px; z-index : 1 ; background-position : 0 0 ; transform : translateY ( - 50 % ) translateX ( $tileSize * ( $tilesPerSegment / 2 ) - 8 ) ; transition : all $walkSpeed linear ; z-index : 1 ; pointer-events : none ; img { position : absolute ; border : 512 px solid #0c0c0d ; transform : translateY ( - 685 px ) translateX ( - 670 px ) ; opacity : 1 ; } } // Intro dialogue &_intro { position : absolute ; top : 38 px; left : - 33 px; z-index : 14 ; input { display : none ; } input [ type= "radio" ] :checked + div { opacity : 1 ; top : 140 px; transition : all 0.5 s 0.8 s; pointer-events : all ; label { opacity : 1 ; bottom : - 10 px; } } input #intro-1 [ type= "radio" ] :checked + div { top : 140 px; opacity : 0 ; transition : all 0.5 s 0.8 s; animation : dialogueIn .5 s 9 s forwards ; pointer-events : all ; } input #intro-1 [ type= "radio" ] :not ( :checked ) + div { opacity : 0 ; top : 160 px; transition : all 0.5 s 0.8 s; } input [ type= "radio" ] #intro-5 :checked + div + input + div { opacity : 0 ; pointer-events : none !important; } input [ type= "radio" ] #intro-5 :checked + div { opacity : 0 ; animation : showResponse 2 s 2 s forwards ; } & .overlay { position : fixed ; top : 0 !important; width : 140 %; left : 0 ; opacity : 1 ; height : 260 %; background : #141415 ; z-index : - 1 ; pointer-events : all ; transition : all 4 s .7 s !important; } & .dialogue { position : absolute ; top : 160 px; opacity : 0 ; width : 170 px; left : 20 px; padding : 15 px; border-radius : 4 px; font-size : 13 px; text-align : center ; transition : all 0.2 s .2 s; pointer-events : none ; background : white ; color : #141415 ; & .end { position : absolute ; width : 130 px; left : 0 ; text-align : center ; right : 0 ; pointer-events : none ; top : 100 px !important; margin : auto ; transform : translateY ( 140 px ) translateX ( 39 px ) ; background : white ; color : #141415 ; padding : 8 px; border-radius : 5 px; } label { border-radius : 5 px; position : absolute ; right : - 6 px; bottom : - 20 px; z-index : 1 ; opacity : 0 ; cursor : pointer ; transition : all 0.4 s 1 s; img { transform : scale ( 2 ) ; image-rendering : pixelated ; } & :hover { right : - 13 px; background : #66bf60 ; } } } } // Viewport .viewport { position : relative ; z-index : 0 ; transition : all $walkSpeed linear ; .level { position : absolute ; left : 0 ; z-index : 1 ; transform : scale ( 3 ) ; transform-origin : 0 0 ; image-rendering : pixelated ; } } &_segment { width : $tileSize * $tilesPerSegment; height : $segmentHeight; border : 0 px solid white ; float : left ; z-index : 1 ; position : relative ; color : white ; .drip_container { position : relative ; top : 80 px; display : none ; z-index : 10 ; & .drip { width : 3 px; height : 20 px; background : #81eeef ; position : absolute ; height : 0 ; top : 14 px; opacity : 1 ; @for $i from 1 through 5 { & :nth-of-type ( # { $i } ) { left : random ( 144 ) + 0 px; animation : drip 1.25 s random ( 52 ) / 10 + 0 s linear infinite ; } } } } @keyframes drip { 0 % { height : 0 ; } 2 % { height : 6 px; } 5 % { height : 6 px; top : 14 px } 22 % { top : 158 px; height : 4 px; opacity : 1 ; } 23 % { opacity : 0 ; height : 0 px } 100 % { opacity : 0 } } & .tiles { & .tile { width : $tileSize; height : $tileSize; float : left ; image-rendering : pixelated ; // Special tiles & .door { position : absolute ; top : 92 px; height : 144 px; left : - 12 px; width : 60 px; img { position : relative ; } } & .beam { position : absolute ; top : 95 px; height : 108 px; } & .water { position : absolute ; top : 107 px; height : 108 px; } & :before { display : none ; content : ' ' ; position : absolute ; width : 4 px; height : 10 px; border-left : 4 px solid #e69c69 ; border-right : 4 px solid #e69c69 ; z-index : 1 ; left : 67 px; top : 140 px; transition : all 1 s linear ; } & :after { top : - 48 px; transition : all 1 s linear ; height : 40 px !important; display : block ; overflow : hidden ; pointer-events : none ; img { position : relative ; top : - 400 px; } } img { width : 100 %; cursor : pointer ; & :hover { -webkit-filter: drop-shadow ( 2 px 0 px white ) drop-shadow ( - 2 px 0 px white ) drop-shadow ( 0 px - 2 px white ) ; } } label { pointer-events : none ; .response , .forcedResponse , .responseSuccess { display : none ; position : absolute ; width : 130 px; left : 0 ; text-align : center ; right : 0 ; pointer-events : none ; top : calc ( 50 % - 46 px ) ; margin : auto ; background : white ; color : #141415 ; padding : 8 px; border-radius : 5 px; } .forcedResponse { pointer-events : all !important; label { border-radius : 5 px; position : absolute ; right : - 6 px; cursor : pointer ; bottom : - 14 px; transform : scale ( 2 ) ; z-index : 3 ; cursor : pointer ; transition : all 0.4 s 1 s; & :hover { right : - 2 px; } } } } & :after { display : block ; width : $tileSize; height : $tileSize; transform : scale ( 3 ) ; image-rendering : pixelated ; transform-origin : 0 0 ; } } } // Game controls &__control { div { position : absolute ; opacity : 0 ; pointer-events : none ; border-radius : 4 px; top : 50 %; cursor : pointer ; img { transform : scale ( 3 ) ; image-rendering : pixelated ; position : relative ; left : 0 ; top : 0 ; transition : all 0.3 s; } } & .forward { transform : translateY ( 50 px ) translateX ( -$tileSize ) ; left : 66 px; transition : all 0.3 s 0 s; & :hover { img { left : 4 px; } } } & .backward { transform : translateY ( 50 px ) translateX ( 47 px ) ; right : 65 px; transition : all 0.3 s .1 s; & :hover { img { left : - 4 px; } } img { transform : rotate ( 180 deg ) scale ( 3 ) ; } } & .up { top : 90 px !important; left : 50 %; transform : translateX ( - 50 % ) translateY ( 25 px ) ; transition : all 0.3 s .2 s; & :hover { img { top : - 4 px; } } img { transform : rotate ( - 90 deg ) scale ( 3 ) ; } } & .down { bottom : 350 px !important; left : 50 %; opacity : 0 ; top : auto ; transform : translateX ( - 50 % ) translateY ( 10 px ) ; transition : all 0.3 s .2 s; & :hover { img { top : 4 px; } } img { transform : rotate ( 90 deg ) scale ( 3 ) ; } } } } } } /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Calculate the way an animated sprite should be shown from its width and frame count then animate the background image --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ @function walkCycle ( $frames, $width, $height, $row ) { $t: 100 / $frames; $o: 0 ; $p: '' ; @for $i from 1 through $frames { $o: $o + $t; $p: $p + ( $o - .1 ) + '%{background-position:-' + ( $i - 1 ) * $width + 'px ' + $height * ( $row - 1 ) + 'px;}' ; $p: $p + $o + '%{background-position:-' + $i * $width + 'px ' + $height * ( $row - 1 ) + 'px;}' ; @if ( $o != 100 ) { $p: $p + ( $o + .1 ) + '%{background-position:-' + $i * $width + 'px ' + $height * ( $row - 1 ) + 'px;}' ; } @else { $o: 100 ; } } $v: '1%{background-position: 0px ' + $height * ( $row - 1 ) + 'px;}' + $p; @return unquote ( $v ) ; } /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Traverse through scenes Description: Makes it incredibly easy to trigger scene changes using the checkbox *hack* Instead of doing input#index39:checked + input + div + div { props } --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ @mixin traverse ( $n: 4 ) { $div: "" !global; // Empty div string $input: "" !global; // Empty input string $input2: "" !global; $input3: "" !global; $input4: "" !global; $label: "" !global; // Empty input string $label2: "" !global; $label3: "" !global; $label4: "" !global; $inputOffset: "+ input " !global; // This needs to be made dynamic @for $i from 1 through 47 { $input: $input + "+ input " !global; $inputOffset: $inputOffset + "+ input " !global; } @for $i from 1 through 35 { $input2: $input2 + "+ input " !global; } @for $i from 1 through 23 { $input3: $input3 + "+ input " !global; } @for $i from 1 through 11 { $input4: $input4 + "+ input " !global; } @for $i from 1 through $columns { @keyframes walk-# { $i } { animation : walkCycle ( 6 , 48 , 48 , 1 ) ; } } @for $i from 1 through $n { $div: "+ div" !global; $ position : $i !global; // Make this global so we can pass it in to our content $i: $i !global; $label: $label + "+ div " !global; @if ( $i > 1 ) { $input: str_slice ( $input, 0 , - 9 ) !global; // Slice out the last input string $input2: str_slice ( $input2, 0 , - 9 ) !global; // Slice out the last input string $input3: str_slice ( $input3, 0 , - 9 ) !global; // Slice out the last input string $input4: str_slice ( $input4, 0 , - 9 ) !global; // Slice out the last input string $label2: $label2 + "+ div " !global; } @content; } } /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ When in specified semgent, show the down arrow and the up arrow of the segment below --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ @mixin moveVerticleOnTile ( $row, $tile ) { $totalInputs: $rows * $columns - ( $ row * $columns - ( $columns - $tile ) ) ; $totalDivs: $ row * $columns - ( $columns - $tile ) + $columns + 2 ; $id: $ row * $columns - ( $columns - $tile ) ; $tInput: '' ; $tDiv: '' ; $tInputDown: '' ; @for $i from 1 through $totalInputs { $tInput: $tInput + ' + input ' ; } @for $i from 1 through $totalDivs { $tDiv: $tDiv + ' + div ' ; } @for $i from 1 through $totalInputs - $columns { $tInputDown: $tInputDown + ' + input ' ; } .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $id } ) .tile :nth-of-type ( 14 ) :after { content : url ( 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/corridorLift.png' ) ; position : relative ; display : block ; } .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $id } ) .tile :nth-of-type ( 14 ) :before { display : block ; } input #indexRow # { $ row } -# { $tile } :checked # { $tInput } + div + div + .viewport > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $id + $columns } ) { & .down { opacity : 1 ; pointer-events : all ; transition : all 0.3 s 1.1 s; transform : translateX ( - 50 % ) translateY ( 0 px ) ; } } input #indexRow # { $ row + 1 } -# { $tile } :checked # { $tInputDown } + div + div + .viewport > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $id } ) { .tile :nth-of-type ( 14 ) :after { top : 288 px; } .tile :nth-of-type ( 14 ) :before { height : 373 px; } } input #indexRow # { $ row + 1 } -# { $tile } :checked # { $tInputDown } + div + div + .viewport > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $id + $columns } ) { & .up { opacity : 1 ; pointer-events : all ; transition : all 0.3 s 1.1 s; transform : translateX ( - 50 % ) translateY ( 15 px ) ; } } } /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Prevent movement labels showing on specified sement --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ @mixin makeWallAt ( $row, $tile ) { $totalInputs: $rows * $columns - ( $ row * $columns - ( $columns - $tile ) ) ; $totalDivs: $ row * $columns - ( $columns - $tile ) + $columns + 2 ; $id: $ row * $columns - ( $columns - $tile ) ; $tInput: '' ; $tDiv: '' ; $tInputBack: '' ; $tInputDown: '' ; @for $i from 1 through $totalInputs + 1 { $tInput: $tInput + ' + input ' ; } @for $i from 1 through $totalInputs - 1 { $tInputBack: $tInputBack + ' + input ' ; } input #indexRow # { $ row } -# { $tile - 1 } :checked # { $tInput } + div + div + .viewport > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $id } ) { & .forward { display : none !important; } } input #indexRow # { $ row } -# { $tile + 1 } :checked # { $tInputBack } + div + div + .viewport > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $id } ) { & .backward { display : none !important; } } } /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Compare two inputs then do something --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ @mixin checkWinCondition ( $criteria, $criteria2, $result ) { $totalInputs: 48 + ( $gameObjects - $criteria - 2 ) ; $tInput: '' ; @for $i from 1 through $totalInputs { $tInput: $tInput + ' + input ' ; } input #interactiveObject # { $criteria } :checked + input :checked + input :checked # { $tInput } + div + div + div + div + div { opacity : 1 ; pointer-events : all ; & .game_win__inner { opacity : 1 ; } } input #interactiveObject # { $criteria } :checked + input :checked + input :checked # { $tInput } + div + div + div + div { display : none ; } input #interactiveObject # { $criteria } :checked + input :checked + input :checked # { $tInput } + div + div + div { animation : end 2 s forwards ; .forcedResponse { display : none !important; } } } /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Compare two inputs then do something --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ @mixin compare ( $input, $segment, $tile, $destroy, $waterfall, $plank ) { $totalInputs: 48 + ( $gameObjects - $input - 1 ) ; $tInput: '' ; @for $i from 1 through $totalInputs { $tInput: $tInput + ' + input ' ; } input #interactiveObject # { $input } :checked + input :checked # { $tInput } + div + div + div > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $segment - 1 } ) { .game_segment__control { display : block !important; .backward , .forward { display : block !important; } } } input #interactiveObject # { $input } :checked + input :checked # { $tInput } + div + div + div > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $segment + 3 } ) { .game_segment__control { display : block !important; .backward , .forward { display : block !important; } } } input #interactiveObject # { $input } :checked + input :checked # { $tInput } + div + div + div > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $segment + 1 } ) { .game_segment__control { display : block !important; .forward { display : block !important; } .backward { display : block !important; } } } @if ( $destroy ) { input #interactiveObject # { $input } :checked + input # { $tInput } + div + div + div > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $segment } ) { .tile img { display : none ; } } input #interactiveObject # { $input } :checked + input # { $tInput } + div + div + div > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $segment - 1 } ) { .game_segment__control { .backward , .forward { display : block !important; } } } } input #interactiveObject # { $input } :checked + input :checked # { $tInput } + div + div + div > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $segment } ) { .game_segment__control { .backward { display : block !important; } } @if ( $waterfall ) { & + div .tiles .tile :nth-of-type ( 13 ) { content : url ( 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/waterOff.gif' ) ; img { display : none ; } } } @if ( $plank ) { & + div .tiles .tile :nth-of-type ( 13 ) { content : url ( 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_170.png' ) ; img { display : none ; } } } } input #interactiveObject # { $input } :checked + input :checked # { $tInput } + div + div + div > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $segment } ) .tiles .tile :nth-of-type ( # { $tile } ) { img { display : none ; } .forcedResponse { display : none ; } .responseSuccess { display : block ; animation : showResponse 2 s forwards ; } } } // Show the rain element on specific segment @mixin makeRainAt ( $segment ) { .viewport .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $segment } ) .drip_container { display : block ; } } /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Create an interactive object --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ @mixin makeInteractiveObject ( $reference, $segment, $tile, $force, $animate, $plank ) { $totalInputs: ( $rows * $columns ) + ( $gameObjects - $reference ) ; $tInput: '' ; @for $i from 1 through $totalInputs { $tInput: $tInput + ' + input ' ; } @if ( $force ) { input #interactiveObject # { $reference } :checked # { $tInput } + div + div + div > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $segment + 1 } ) , input #interactiveObject # { $reference } :checked # { $tInput } + div + div + div > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $segment - 1 } ) { .game_segment__control { display : none ; } } } input #interactiveObject # { $reference } :checked # { $tInput } + div + div + div + div .game_inventory__item .item [ data-reference= "#{ $reference }" ] { display : block ; } @if ( $animate ) { input #interactiveObject # { $reference } :checked # { $tInput } + div + div + div { animation : shake 1 s forwards ; } } input #interactiveObject # { $reference } :checked # { $tInput } + div + div + div > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $segment } ) .tiles .tile :nth-of-type ( # { $tile } ) { img { pointer-events : none ; & .object { display : none ; } & .forced { pointer-events : all ; } } .response { display : block ; animation : showResponse 2 s forwards ; } .forcedResponse { display : block ; animation : forcedResponse 2 s forwards ; } } } // Check padlock code. The math is floored in this and so its not currently dynamic TODO @mixin checkCode ( $one, $two, $three, $segment, $tile ) { $diff: 2 ; $diff2: 6 ; // 13 $diff3: 13 ; // 2 $diff4: 3 ; // 4 $inputPadlock: '' ; $inputPadlock2: '' ; $inputPadlock3: '' ; $inputPadlock4: '' ; // 7 , 9 , 4 $totalInputs: 48 + ( $gameObjects ) ; $tInput: '' ; @for $i from 1 through $totalInputs { $tInput: $tInput + ' + input ' ; } @for $i from 1 through $diff { $inputPadlock: $inputPadlock + ' + input + span ' ; } @for $i from 1 through $diff2 { $inputPadlock2: $inputPadlock2 + ' + input + span ' ; } @for $i from 1 through $diff3 { $inputPadlock3: $inputPadlock3 + ' + input + span ' ; } @for $i from 1 through $diff4 { $inputPadlock4: $inputPadlock4 + ' + input + span ' ; } input #interactiveObject--lock :not ( :checked ) + div # { $inputPadlock } + input :checked + span # { $inputPadlock2 } + input :checked + span # { $inputPadlock3 } + input :checked + span # { $inputPadlock4 } + label # { $tInput } + div + div + div .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $segment } ) .tiles .tile :nth-of-type ( # { $tile } ) { img { display : none ; } content : url ( 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/doorUnlocked.png' ) } input #interactiveObject--lock :not ( :checked ) + div # { $inputPadlock } + input :checked + span # { $inputPadlock2 } + input :checked + span # { $inputPadlock3 } + input :checked + span # { $inputPadlock4 } + label # { $tInput } + div + div + div .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $segment } ) { .forward , .backward { display : block !important; } } input #interactiveObject--lock :not ( :checked ) + div # { $inputPadlock } + input :checked + span # { $inputPadlock2 } + input :checked + span # { $inputPadlock3 } + input :checked + span # { $inputPadlock4 } + label # { $tInput } + div + div + div .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $segment - 1 } ) { .forward , .backward { display : block !important; } } } @include checkCode ( 7 , 3 , 6 , 28 , 13 ) ; /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Assign an image/gif at a specific tile --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ @mixin assignTileAt ( $segment, $tiles, $id ) { @each $tile in $tiles { .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $segment } ) .tiles .tile :nth-of-type ( # { $tile } ) { content : url ( $id ) ; } } } /* ---------------------------------- Init the traverse ------------------------------------- */ $animationIndex: 1 ; @include traverse ( $rows * $columns ) { /* ---------------------------------- Global scene transitions ------------------------------------- */ $animationRow: floor ( $position / $columns ) ; $animationIndex: $position - ( $animationRow * $columns ) ; $inputMap: $input, $input2, $input3, $input4; @for $m from 1 through 4 { input #indexRow # { $m } -# { $i } :checked # { nth ( $inputMap, $m ) } # { $div } { animation : walk-# { $animationIndex } $walkSpeed forwards ; //static-# { $animationIndex } 2 s $walkSpeed infinite // background-position : 0 48 px; & + div + div { @if ( $debug ) { left : ( -$tileSize * $tilesPerSegment ) * ( $i - 1 ) / 2 ; } @else { left : ( -$tileSize * $tilesPerSegment ) * ( $i - 1 ) ; } @if ( $debug != true ) { clip-path: circle ( 140 px at ( ( 215 px - ( $tileSize * $tilesPerSegment ) ) + ( ( $i - 1 ) * ( $tileSize * $tilesPerSegment ) ) ) 212 px + $segmentHeight * ( $m - 1 ) ) ; } @if ( $debug ) { top : - ( $segmentHeight * ( $m - 1 ) ) / 2 ; } @else { top : -$segmentHeight * ( $m - 1 ) ; } } } input #indexRow # { $m } -# { $i } :checked # { nth ( $inputMap, $m ) } # { $div } + div + .viewport > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $i + 1 + ( ( $m - 1 ) * $columns ) } ) { & .forward { opacity : 1 ; pointer-events : all ; transform : translateY ( 39 px ) translateX ( - 48 px ) ; transition : all 0.3 s .9 s; } } input #indexRow # { $m } -# { $i } :checked # { nth ( $inputMap, $m ) } # { $div } + div + .viewport > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { # { $i + ( ( $m - 1 ) * $columns ) } } ) { label { pointer-events : all !important; } } input #indexRow # { $m } -# { $i } :checked # { nth ( $inputMap, $m ) } # { $div } + div + .viewport > .game_segment :nth-of-type ( # { $i - 1 + ( ( $m - 1 ) * $columns ) } ) { & .backward { opacity : 1 ; pointer-events : all ; transform : translateY ( 39 px ) translateX ( 47 px ) ; transition : all 0.3 s 1 s; } } } } // Assign all our animated tiles @include assignTileAt ( 2 , 10 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/spookyEyes.gif' ) ; @include assignTileAt ( 19 , 10 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/spookyEyes.gif' ) ; @include assignTileAt ( 23 , 11 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/spookyEyes.gif' ) ; @include assignTileAt ( 7 , 8 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/spookyEyes.gif' ) ; @include assignTileAt ( 5 , 17 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/spookyEyes.gif' ) ; @include assignTileAt ( 3 , 7 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif' ) ; @include assignTileAt ( 3 , 7 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif' ) ; @include assignTileAt ( 6 , 8 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif' ) ; @include assignTileAt ( 8 , 8 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif' ) ; @include assignTileAt ( 15 , 7 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif' ) ; @include assignTileAt ( 18 , 7 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif' ) ; @include assignTileAt ( 10 , 8 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif' ) ; @include assignTileAt ( 30 , 8 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif' ) ; @include assignTileAt ( 27 , 8 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif' ) ; @include assignTileAt ( 21 , 8 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif' ) ; @include assignTileAt ( 24 , 8 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif' ) ; @include assignTileAt ( 44 , 8 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif' ) ; @include assignTileAt ( 12 , 7 , 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif' ) ; // Create objects @include makeInteractiveObject ( 1 , 3 , 15 , false, false, false ) ; // Empy crate @include makeInteractiveObject ( 2 , 12 , 15 , false, false, false ) ; // Pickaxe @include makeInteractiveObject ( 3 , 7 , 15 , true, false, false ) ; // Rock @include makeInteractiveObject ( 4 , 8 , 15 , false, true, false ) ; // Dynamite plunger @include makeInteractiveObject ( 5 , 31 , 13 , true, false, false ) ; // Dynamite door @include makeInteractiveObject ( 6 , 18 , 15 , false, false, false ) ; // Planks @include makeInteractiveObject ( 7 , 29 , 13 , true, false, true ) ; // Plank gap @include makeInteractiveObject ( 8 , 6 , 13 , false, false, false ) ; // Note 1 @include makeInteractiveObject ( 9 , 10 , 13 , false, false, false ) ; // Note 2 @include makeInteractiveObject ( 10 , 29 , 15 , false, false, false ) ; // Note 3 @include makeInteractiveObject ( 11 , 27 , 13 , false, false, false ) ; // Lock door @include makeInteractiveObject ( 12 , 26 , 13 , false, false, false ) ; // Handle @include makeInteractiveObject ( 13 , 46 , 13 , false, false, false ) ; // Cog @include makeInteractiveObject ( 14 , 47 , 13 , false, false, false ) ; // Waterfall @include makeInteractiveObject ( 15 , 15 , 15 , false, false, false ) ; // Dynamite @include makeInteractiveObject ( 16 , 48 , 15 , false, false, false ) ; // Fuses @include makeInteractiveObject ( 17 , 24 , 15 , false, false, false ) ; // End door @include makeInteractiveObject ( 18 , 19 , 15 , false, false, false ) ; // Empty box 1 @include makeInteractiveObject ( 19 , 22 , 15 , false, false, false ) ; // Empty box 2 @include makeInteractiveObject ( 20 , 33 , 15 , false, false, false ) ; // Empty box 3 @include makeInteractiveObject ( 21 , 12 , 13 , false, false, false ) ; // Empty box 4 @include makeInteractiveObject ( 22 , 44 , 13 , false, false, false ) ; // Empty box 5 // Compare game logic @include compare ( 2 , 7 , 15 , false,false, false ) ; // Compare pick to rock @include compare ( 4 , 31 , 13 , true,false, false ) ; // Compare plunger to door @include compare ( 6 , 29 , 13 , false,false, true ) ; // Compare planks to gap @include compare ( 12 , 46 , 13 , false,true, false ) ; // Check win condition @include checkWinCondition ( 15 , 16 , 17 ) ; // Create vertical tiles @include moveVerticleOnTile ( 1 , 5 ) ; //e .g make elevator between row 1 segment 5 and the tile below it @include moveVerticleOnTile ( 1 , 11 ) ; @include moveVerticleOnTile ( 2 , 2 ) ; @include moveVerticleOnTile ( 2 , 8 ) ; @include moveVerticleOnTile ( 3 , 9 ) ; // Create walls @include makeWallAt ( 1 , 1 ) ; @include makeWallAt ( 1 , 8 ) ; // Blocking dynamite plunger @include makeWallAt ( 1 , 9 ) ; @include makeWallAt ( 1 , 13 ) ; @include makeWallAt ( 2 , 13 ) ; @include makeWallAt ( 2 , 4 ) ; @include makeWallAt ( 2 , 1 ) ; @include makeWallAt ( 3 , 1 ) ; @include makeWallAt ( 3 , 3 ) ; @include makeWallAt ( 3 , 4 ) ; @include makeWallAt ( 3 , 6 ) ; // door @include makeWallAt ( 3 , 10 ) ; @include makeWallAt ( 4 , 7 ) ; @include makeWallAt ( 4 , 13 ) ; @include makeWallAt ( 4 , 11 ) ; // Effects @include makeRainAt ( 3 ) ; @include makeRainAt ( 7 ) ; @include makeRainAt ( 15 ) ; @include makeRainAt ( 29 ) ; @include makeRainAt ( 22 ) ; @include makeRainAt ( 31 ) ; @include makeRainAt ( 47 ) ; @include makeRainAt ( 18 ) ; // Animations @keyframes showResponse { 0 % { opacity : 1 ; top : calc ( 50 % - 36 px ) ; } 70 % { opacity : 1 ; top : calc ( 50 % - 46 px ) ; } 100 % { opacity : 0 ; top : calc ( 50 % - 46 px ) ; } } @keyframes forcedResponse { 0 % { opacity : 1 ; top : calc ( 50 % - 36 px ) ; } 70 % { opacity : 1 ; top : calc ( 50 % - 46 px ) ; } 100 % { opacity : 1 ; top : calc ( 50 % - 46 px ) ; } } @keyframes logo { 0 % { opacity : 0 ; transform : scale ( 0 ) } 100 % { opacity : 1 ; transform : scale ( 1 ) } } @keyframes fadeIn { 0 % { opacity : 0 ; } 100 % { opacity : 1 ; } } @keyframes fadeOut { 0 % { opacity : 1 ; } 100 % { opacity : 0 ; } } @keyframes bar { 0 % { width : 0 %; } 100 % { width : 100 %; } } @keyframes dialogueIn { 0 % { opacity : 0 ; left : 20 px; } 10 % { left : 20 px; } 20 % { left : 0 px; } 30 % { left : 20 px; } 40 % { left : 4 px; } 50 % { left : 18 px; } 60 % { left : 8 px; } 70 % { left : 20 px; } 80 % { left : 5 px; } 90 % { left : 16 px; } 100 % { opacity : 1 ; left : 20 px; } } @keyframes shake { 0 % { transform : translateX ( 0 px ) } 10 % { transform : translateX ( 6 px ) } 20 % { transform : translateX ( - 6 px ) } 30 % { transform : translateX ( 6 px ) } 40 % { transform : translateX ( - 6 px ) } 50 % { transform : translateX ( 6 px ) } 60 % { transform : translateX ( - 6 px ) } 70 % { transform : translateX ( 6 px ) } 80 % { transform : translateX ( - 6 px ) } 90 % { transform : translateX ( 6 px ) } 100 % { transform : translateX ( 0 px ) } } @keyframes end { 0 % { transform : translateX ( 0 px ) ; opacity : 1 } 10 % { transform : translateX ( 6 px ) } 20 % { transform : translateX ( - 6 px ) } 30 % { transform : translateX ( 6 px ) } 40 % { transform : translateX ( - 6 px ) } 50 % { transform : translateX ( 6 px ) } 60 % { transform : translateX ( - 6 px ) } 70 % { transform : translateX ( 6 px ) } 80 % { transform : translateX ( - 6 px ) } 90 % { transform : translateX ( 6 px ) } 100 % { transform : translateX ( 0 px ) ; opacity : 0 ; } } @keyframes shake-debug { 0 % { transform : translateX ( 0 px ) scale ( 0.5 ) } 10 % { transform : translateX ( 10 px ) scale ( 0.5 ) } 20 % { transform : translateX ( - 0 px ) scale ( 0.5 ) } 30 % { transform : translateX ( 10 px ) scale ( 0.5 ) } 40 % { transform : translateX ( - 10 px ) scale ( 0.5 ) } 50 % { transform : translateX ( 10 px ) scale ( 0.5 ) } 60 % { transform : translateX ( - 10 px ) scale ( 0.5 ) } 70 % { transform : translateX ( 10 px ) scale ( 0.5 ) } 80 % { transform : translateX ( - 10 px ) scale ( 0.5 ) } 90 % { transform : translateX ( 10 px ) scale ( 0.5 ) } 100 % { transform : translateX ( 0 px ) scale ( 0.5 ) } } // Trailer // Labels are out