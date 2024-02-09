« CSS est un langage de feuille de style personnalisé et ne fonctionne pas comme un langage de programmation. CSS définit l'apparence du balisage plutôt que la manière de mettre sur pied une application », soulignent des intervenants de la filière davis que le CSS nest pas un langage de programmation à part entière.
Cest un positionnement sujet à contradiction quand on sait quun langage de programmation peut être défini de façon simple comme un code de communication entre un humain et une machine. Lhumain sappuie sur le code pour donner des instructions à la machine qui les exécute. Et la disponibilité de jeux vidéo comme The Mine, mis sur pied en sappuyant uniquement sur le CSS, lillustre. Les trois grandes étapes de la programmation informatique sont respectées : lanalyse qui décrit le problème rencontré de façon claire ; lalgorithme qui décrit la solution au problème sous une forme très simple compréhensible par tous ; le programme qui traduit lalgorithme sous une forme numérique compréhensible par un appareil numérique.
« La logique sous-jacente est en fait relativement simple et utilise une technique vieille de plus de 7 ans. En cliquant sur une flèche (dans ce cas un label), il vérifie l'entrée pertinente et en utilisant le pseudo-sélecteur : checked, nous pouvons parcourir le DOM le nombre correct d'itérations et déplacer l'ensemble de la fenêtre de visualisation d'un "segment" entier. Les ascenseurs fonctionnent de la même manière, sauf que lorsque nous cliquons vers le bas, nous vérifions le segment du dessous.
En ce qui concerne la logique de jeu, nous utilisons à nouveau le même concept. La pioche, par exemple, est une étiquette pour une case à cocher. Lorsque nous cliquons dessus, la case est cochée, puis, lorsque nous cliquons sur le rocher, nous demandons à css de vérifier si les entrées du rocher et de la pioche sont toutes deux cochées », indique lauteur de The Mine à propos de certains aspects algorithmiques du jeu dont le code source est disponible.
-# Game grid variablesb -# Make sure these are reflected in the SASS - rows = 4; - columns = 12; - tilesPerSegment = 3; - tilePerSegmentVertical = 7; - hasIntro = true; - hasLoader = true; -# Game .game -# Loader - if(hasLoader == true) .game_loader .game_loader__inner .logo %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/mineLogo.gif'} .subtitle %h1 A no JS Adventure game .bar .bar_inner %span Loading checkboxes... -# Intro - if(hasIntro == true) .game_intro %input#intro-1{:class => 'dialogue', :type => 'radio', :name => 'intro', :checked => 'checked'} .dialogue Ahhhhhhh!! %label{:for => 'intro-2'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png'} %input#intro-2{:class => 'dialogue', :type => 'radio', :name => 'intro'} .dialogue The floor just collapsed under me %label{:for => 'intro-3'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png'} %input#intro-3{:class => 'dialogue', :type => 'radio', :name => 'intro'} .dialogue Geez it sure is dark in here %label{:for => 'intro-4'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png'} %input#intro-4{:class => 'dialogue', :type => 'radio', :name => 'intro'} .dialogue Let me light my torch... %label{:for => 'intro-5'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png'} %input#intro-5{:class => 'dialogue', :type => 'radio', :name => 'intro'} .dialogue.end Better. Need to find a way out. %input#intro-6{:class => 'dialogue', :type => 'radio', :name => 'intro'} .overlay -# Padlock game %input#interactiveObject--lock{:type=> 'checkbox'} .padlock %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/padlockBig.png'} -(1..3).each do |col| -(1..9).each do |i| - if(i == 9) %input{:type=> 'checkbox', 'value' => i, :id => "padlock#{col}-#{i}", :checked => 'checked'} %span{:id => "span-#{col}"} #{10 - i} - else %input{:type=> 'checkbox', 'value' => i, :id => "padlock#{col}-#{i}"} %span{:id => "span-#{col}"} #{10 - i} %label.check{:for => 'interactiveObject--lock'} check -# Game items %input#interactiveObject1{:type => 'radio', 'data-reference' => '1', 'data-debug' => "Empty box 1"} %input#interactiveObject2{:type => 'radio', 'data-reference' => '2', 'data-debug' => "Pickaxe"} %input#interactiveObject3{:type => 'checkbox', 'data-reference' => '3', 'data-debug' => "Boulder"} %input#interactiveObject4{:type => 'radio', 'data-reference' => '4', 'data-debug' => "Dynamite plunger"} %input#interactiveObject5{:type => 'checkbox', 'data-reference' => '5', 'data-debug' => "Dynamite door"} %input#interactiveObject6{:type => 'radio', 'data-reference' => '6', 'data-debug' => "Planks"} %input#interactiveObject7{:type => 'checkbox', 'data-reference' => '7', 'data-debug' => "Plank gap"} %input#interactiveObject8{:type => 'radio', 'data-reference' => '8', 'data-debug' => "Note 1"} %input#interactiveObject9{:type => 'radio', 'data-reference' => '9', 'data-debug' => "Note 2"} %input#interactiveObject10{:type => 'radio', 'data-reference' => '10', 'data-debug' => "Note 3"} %input#interactiveObject11{:type => 'radio', 'data-reference' => '11', 'data-debug' => "Lock door"} %input#interactiveObject12{:type => 'radio', 'data-reference' => '12', 'data-debug' => "Handle"} %input#interactiveObject13{:type => 'checkbox', 'data-reference' => '13', 'data-debug' => "Cog"} %input#interactiveObject14{:type => 'checkbox', 'data-reference' => '14', 'data-debug' => "Waterfall"} %input#interactiveObject15{:type => 'radio', 'data-reference' => '15', 'data-debug' => "Dynamite"} %input#interactiveObject16{:type => 'radio', 'data-reference' => '16', 'data-debug' => "Fuses"} %input#interactiveObject17{:type => 'checkbox', 'data-reference' => '17', 'data-debug' => "End door"} %input#interactiveObject18{:type => 'radio', 'data-reference' => '18', 'data-debug' => "Empty box 2"} %input#interactiveObject19{:type => 'radio', 'data-reference' => '19', 'data-debug' => "Empty box 3"} %input#interactiveObject20{:type => 'radio', 'data-reference' => '20', 'data-debug' => "Empty box 4"} %input#interactiveObject21{:type => 'radio', 'data-reference' => '21', 'data-debug' => "Empty box 5"} %input#interactiveObject22{:type => 'radio', 'data-reference' => '22', 'data-debug' => "Empty box 6"} -# Checkboxes for movement -(1..rows).each do |row| -(1..columns).each do |index| - if(row == 1 && index == 2) %input{:id => "indexRow#{row}-#{index}", :type => "radio", :name => "trigger", :checked => 'checked'} - else %input{:id => "indexRow#{row}-#{index}", :type => "radio", :name => "trigger"} -# Game character .game_character -# Game intermediates .game_key -# Game segments .viewport %img.level{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/tilemaps.png'} -(1..rows).each do |row| -(1..columns).each do |index| .game_segment .drip_container -(1..4).each do .drip .tiles -(1..tilesPerSegment * tilePerSegmentVertical).each do |tile| -if (row == 1 && index == 3 && tile == 15) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject1', 'data-reference' => '1'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-24.png'} .response Nothing useful in here -if (row == 1 && index == 12 && tile == 14) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject2', 'data-reference' => '2'} %img.object{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_035.png'} .response A pickaxe. This should come in handy -if (row == 1 && index == 7 && tile == 15) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject3', 'data-reference' => '3'} %img.forced{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_062.png'} .responseSuccess Ha! That got it .forcedResponse I need a tool to get past this %label{:for => 'interactiveObject3'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png'} -if (row == 1 && index == 8 && tile == 15) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject4', 'data-reference' => '4'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_166.png'} .response That seemed to do something... -if (row == 3 && index == 7 && tile == 13) .tile.beam %label{:for => 'interactiveObject5', 'data-reference' => '5'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/beam.gif'} .responseSuccess door gone .forcedResponse Something must blow this up %label{:for => 'interactiveObject5'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png'} -if (row == 2 && index == 6 && tile == 15) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject6', 'data-reference' => '6'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_094.png'} .response A Plank of wood -if (row == 3 && index == 5 && tile == 13) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject7', 'data-reference' => '7'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_169.png'} .responseSuccess planks on .forcedResponse CSS won't let me jump this %label{:for => 'interactiveObject7'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png'} -if (row == 1 && index == 6 && tile == 13) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject8', 'data-reference' => '8'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_094.png'} .response A strange note -if (row == 1 && index == 10 && tile == 13) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject9', 'data-reference' => '9'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-24.png'} .response A strange note -if (row == 3 && index == 5 && tile == 14) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject10', 'data-reference' => '10'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-24.png'} .response A strange note -if (row == 3 && index == 4 && tile == 13) .tile.door %label{:for => 'interactiveObject--lock', 'data-reference' => '11'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/doorLocked.png'} .response A locked door -if (row == 3 && index == 2 && tile == 13) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject12', 'data-reference' => '12'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_094.png'} .response Cog handle -if (row == 4 && index == 10 && tile == 13) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject13', 'data-reference' => '13'} %img.forced{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_148.png'} .responseSuccess That turned off the water .forcedResponse There's no handle %label{:for => 'interactiveObject13'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png'} -if (row == 4 && index == 11 && tile == 13) .tile.water %label{:for => 'interactiveObject14', 'data-reference' => '14'} %img.forced{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/waterOn.gif'} .forcedResponse Cant get through here %label{:for => 'interactiveObject14'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png'} -if (row == 2 && index == 3 && tile == 15) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject15', 'data-reference' => '15'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_161.png'} .response Dynamite sticks -if (row == 4 && index == 12 && tile == 15) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject16', 'data-reference' => '16'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_094.png'} .response Box of fuses -if (row == 2 && index == 12 && tile == 15) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject17', 'data-reference' => '17'} %img.forced{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_168.png'} .forcedResponse If only i had some dynamite & fuses %label{:for => 'interactiveObject17'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png'} -if (row == 2 && index == 7 && tile == 15) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject18', 'data-reference' => '18'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-24.png'} .response Nothing useful in here -if (row == 2 && index == 10 && tile == 15) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject19', 'data-reference' => '19'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_094.png'} .response Full of junk -if (row == 3 && index == 9 && tile == 15) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject20', 'data-reference' => '20'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-24.png'} .response Just an empty box -if (row == 1 && index == 12 && tile == 13) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject21', 'data-reference' => '21'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-25.png'} .response Nothing i can use -if (row == 4 && index == 8 && tile == 13) .tile %label{:for => 'interactiveObject22', 'data-reference' => '22'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_094.png'} .response Nope empty .tile %label{:for => "indexRow#{row}-#{index}"} .game_segment__control -if (index != 1) .forward %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png'} -if (index != columns) .backward %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png'} %label{:for => "indexRow#{row}-#{index}"} .game_segment__control .down %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png'} %label{:for => "indexRow#{row - 1}-#{index}"} .game_segment__control .up %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/arrowMovement.png'} -# Game inventory .game_inventory %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyBackpack.png'} .game_inventory__item .item.pickaxe{'data-reference' => '0'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/apple.gif'} .details A healthy snack .name Apple .item.pickaxe{'data-reference' => '2'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/pickInventory.gif'} .details A sturdy looking pickaxe .name Pickaxe .item.pickaxe{'data-reference' => '6'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/plankInventory.gif'} .details A thick plank of wood .name Plank .item.pickaxe{'data-reference' => '8'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/note1.gif'} .details A mysterious note .name Note 1 .item.pickaxe{'data-reference' => '9'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/note2.gif'} .details A mysterious note .name Note 2 .item.pickaxe{'data-reference' => '10'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/note3.gif'} .details A mysterious note .name Note 3 .item.pickaxe{'data-reference' => '12'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/handleInventory.gif'} .details Looks like its used to turn something .name Handle .item.pickaxe{'data-reference' => '15'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/dynamiteInventory.gif'} .details No good without any fuses .name Dynamite sticks .item.pickaxe{'data-reference' => '16'} %img{:src => 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/fusesInventory.gif'} .details Some fuses for dynamite .name Fuses -# Game conditional checks .game_win .game_win__inner .character %p Thanks for playing %a{:href => 'https://www.codepen.io/jcoulterdesign', :target => '_blank'} Follow me on codepen %span for more shenanigans Raw script.js // Nope, nothing here. Just a big long list of checkboxes and radio buttons.... You see, what happens is, let's say you click on the boulder, the input for the boulder is checked but the input for the pickaxe isn't. So CSS check to see if the checkbox is checked and the other checkbox is checked to check if the rule should apply. If the checkbox of the pickaxe is not checked then the check shows that the checkbox checked state of the previous checkbox isnt checked and thus the current checked box doesnt apply the checked checkbox state. Got that? Great. Me neither. Raw scripts <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script> Raw style.scss $rows: 4 !global; $columns: 12 !global; $gameObjects: 22; $tileSize: 48px; $walkSpeed: 1s; $tilesPerSegment: 3; $tilesPerSegmentVertical: 7; $segmentHeight: $tileSize * $tilesPerSegmentVertical; $debug: false; * { box-sizing: border-box; } @font-face { font-family: pixles; src: url(https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/04B_03__.TTF); } /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Game styling --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ body { background: #141415; overflow: hidden; font-family: pixles; font-size: 15px; -webkit-user-select: none; -moz-user-select: none; user-select: none; height: 100vh; margin: 0; & .game { width: $tileSize * $tilesPerSegment * $columns; position: absolute; left: calc(50% - 72px); right: 0; top: calc(50% - 212px); margin: auto; input { display: none; } // End screen styles &_win { position: fixed; left: 0; top: 0; background: #141415; z-index: 9; width: 100%; height: 100%; opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; transition: all 1s 0s; &__inner { position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0; margin: auto; width: 300px; top: 50%; transform: translateY(-50%); text-align: center; opacity: 0; transition: all 1s 2s; p { color: white; margin-bottom: 30px; } span { color: white; opacity: 0.4; } a { margin-bottom: 16px; color: #78f148; text-align: center; width: 100%; display: block; } } .character { width: 48px; height: 48px; position: relative; left: -60px; margin: auto; background: red; background: url('https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/corridorMainCharacter.gif'); animation: walk-1 $walkSpeed infinite; z-index: 1; background-position: 0 0; transform: translateY(-50%) translateX($tileSize * ($tilesPerSegment / 2) - 8); transition: all $walkSpeed linear; z-index: 1; pointer-events: none; } } // Side inventory styles &_inventory { position: fixed; z-index: 9; left: 0; color: white; top: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateY(-50%); font-size: 11px; right: 0; margin: auto; left: -420px; width: 140px; padding-left: 15px; transform: translateY(-50%); height: 64px; cursor: pointer; transition: all .6s .3s; &:hover { height: 371px; transition: all .6s .2s; .item { opacity: 1; left: 0px; transition: all 0.3s; -webkit-filter: blur(0px); &:first-child { display: block; } } } h1 { font-weight: normal; font-size: 12px; } img { transform: scale(3); image-rendering: pixelated; cursor: pointer; transform-origin: 0 0; &:hover { } } &__item { margin-top: 70px; text-align: center; position: relative; left: -24px; width: 100%; height: 100%; .item { margin: 10px 0 30px 0; display: none; opacity: 0; left: 0px; position: relative; transition: all 0s; float: left; margin-right: 10px; width: 34%; &:hover { z-index: 15; .details { opacity: 1; top: -4px; } } .name { position: relative; top: 11px; } .details { padding: 7px; opacity: 0; border-radius: 4px; position: absolute; font-size: 13px; text-align: center; transition: all 0.2s .2s; pointer-events: none; background: white; color: #141415; width: 120px; top: -4px; left: 50px; z-index: 20; } img { transform: scale(2); transform-origin: 50% 50%; } } } } // Padlock stuff .padlock { display: none; position: absolute; width: 280px; top: 71px; left: -70px; height: 280px; background: #301f41b8; z-index: 4; border-radius: 324px; border: 4px solid #ffb128; img { position: absolute; left: 80px; top: 35px; } } %o { display:block; position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0; top: 220px; margin: auto; } .check { display: none; width: 80px; cursor: pointer; height: 80px; position: absolute; z-index: 6; top: 303px; left: 30px; text-align: center; line-height: 77px; background: wheat; color: #615133; border-radius: 100px; border: 3px solid #ffb128; transition: all 0.3s; &:hover { background: #ffb128; color: white; } } input#interactiveObject--lock:not(:checked) { + span { display: none; } } input#interactiveObject--lock:checked { + .padlock { display: block; $y: ''; $x: ' + span '; + input { display: block; @for $i from 1 through 26 { $y: $y + ' + span + input'; $x: $x + ' + input + span '; #{$y} { display: block; } #{$x} { display: block; } #{$y} + span + label { display: block; } } } } } #padlock1-1,#padlock2-1,#padlock3-1 { &:after { display: block !important; } } #padlock1-9,#padlock2-9,#padlock3-9 { &:after { display: none !important; } } input[id*="padlock"] { @extend %o; z-index: 3; outline: none; display:none; -webkit-appearance: none; + span { @extend %o; background: url(https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/padlockBG.png); width: 10px; width: 22px; height: 36px; left: 0; display: none; line-height: 40px; text-align: center; position: fixed; color: #444444; top: 50%; transform: translateY(9px) translateX(-35px); } @for $i from 1 through 34 { &:nth-of-type(#{$i}) { z-index: $i + 10; &:checked { z-index: 64 + $i; & + span { z-index: 64 - $i; } } } } &:checked { z-index: 30; &:before { display: none; } & + span { & + input { &:after { display: none; } } } } &:after { background: red; display: block; content: ''; top: 48px; position: absolute; cursor: pointer; height: 23px; left: -7px; width: 22px; background: url(https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/padlockDown.png); } &:before { display: block; content: ''; position: absolute; height: 23px; width: 22px; left: -7px; top: -30px; color: white; background: red; cursor: pointer; background: url(https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/padlockUp.png); } &[id*="padlock1"] { left: 19px; + span { left: -27px; } } &[id*="padlock2"] { left: 64px; + span { left: 66px; } } &[id*="padlock3"] { left: 106px; + span { left: 149px; } } } // Loading screen styles &_loader { position: fixed; z-index: 15; background: #141415; left: 0; top: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; pointer-events: none; opacity: 1; animation: fadeOut 1.5s 7s forwards; &__inner { position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0; margin: auto; top: 50%; transform: translateY(-50%); font-size: 12px; width: 200px; text-align: center; h1 { font-weight: normal; font-size: 12px; } & .logo { width: 200px; height: 70px; margin: auto; margin-bottom: 10px; transform: scale(0); opacity: 0; animation: logo 2s forwards; img { width: 100%; } } span { color: rebeccapurple; display: block; opacity: 0; margin-top: 8px; animation: fadeIn 1.5s 3s forwards; } & .bar { background: #3c3c3e; position: relative; height: 2px; margin-top: 30px; opacity: 0; animation: fadeIn 1.5s 2.5s forwards; &_inner { width: 0px; height: 100%; background: white; position: absolute; top: 0; animation: bar 3s 3s forwards; } } & .subtitle { color: #f49112; margin: -18px 0px 40px 0; opacity: 0; animation: fadeIn 1.5s 1.5s forwards; } } } // Our little character &_character { width: 48px; height: 48px; background: red; background: url('https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/corridorMainCharacter.gif'); position: absolute; top: 216px; left: -16px; z-index: 1; background-position: 0 0; transform: translateY(-50%) translateX($tileSize * ($tilesPerSegment / 2) - 8); transition: all $walkSpeed linear; z-index: 1; pointer-events: none; img { position: absolute; border: 512px solid #0c0c0d; transform: translateY(-685px) translateX(-670px); opacity: 1; } } // Intro dialogue &_intro { position: absolute; top: 38px; left: -33px; z-index: 14; input { display: none; } input[type="radio"]:checked + div { opacity: 1; top: 140px; transition: all 0.5s 0.8s; pointer-events: all; label { opacity: 1; bottom: -10px; } } input#intro-1[type="radio"]:checked + div { top: 140px; opacity: 0; transition: all 0.5s 0.8s; animation: dialogueIn .5s 9s forwards; pointer-events: all; } input#intro-1[type="radio"]:not(:checked) + div { opacity: 0; top: 160px; transition: all 0.5s 0.8s; } input[type="radio"]#intro-5:checked + div + input + div { opacity: 0; pointer-events: none !important; } input[type="radio"]#intro-5:checked + div { opacity: 0; animation: showResponse 2s 2s forwards; } & .overlay { position: fixed; top: 0 !important; width: 140%; left: 0; opacity: 1; height: 260%; background: #141415; z-index: -1; pointer-events: all; transition: all 4s .7s !important; } & .dialogue { position: absolute; top: 160px; opacity: 0; width: 170px; left: 20px; padding: 15px; border-radius: 4px; font-size: 13px; text-align: center; transition: all 0.2s .2s; pointer-events: none; background: white; color: #141415; &.end { position: absolute; width: 130px; left: 0; text-align: center; right: 0; pointer-events: none; top: 100px !important; margin: auto; transform: translateY(140px) translateX(39px); background: white; color: #141415; padding: 8px; border-radius: 5px; } label { border-radius: 5px; position: absolute; right: -6px; bottom: -20px; z-index: 1; opacity: 0; cursor: pointer; transition: all 0.4s 1s; img { transform: scale(2); image-rendering: pixelated; } &:hover { right: -13px; background: #66bf60; } } } } // Viewport .viewport { position: relative; z-index: 0; transition: all $walkSpeed linear; .level { position: absolute; left: 0; z-index: 1; transform: scale(3); transform-origin: 0 0; image-rendering: pixelated; } } &_segment { width: $tileSize * $tilesPerSegment; height: $segmentHeight; border: 0px solid white; float: left; z-index: 1; position: relative; color: white; .drip_container { position: relative; top: 80px; display: none; z-index: 10; & .drip { width: 3px; height: 20px; background: #81eeef; position: absolute; height: 0; top: 14px; opacity: 1; @for $i from 1 through 5 { &:nth-of-type(#{$i}) { left: random(144) + 0px; animation: drip 1.25s random(52) / 10 + 0s linear infinite; } } } } @keyframes drip { 0% {height: 0;} 2% {height: 6px;} 5% {height: 6px;top:14px} 22% {top:158px; height:4px;opacity:1;} 23%{opacity: 0;height:0px} 100%{opacity: 0} } & .tiles { & .tile { width: $tileSize; height: $tileSize; float: left; image-rendering: pixelated; // Special tiles &.door { position: absolute; top: 92px; height: 144px; left: -12px; width: 60px; img { position: relative; } } &.beam { position: absolute; top: 95px; height: 108px; } &.water { position: absolute; top: 107px; height: 108px; } &:before { display: none; content: ' '; position: absolute; width: 4px; height: 10px; border-left: 4px solid #e69c69; border-right: 4px solid #e69c69; z-index: 1; left: 67px; top: 140px; transition: all 1s linear; } &:after { top: -48px; transition: all 1s linear; height: 40px !important; display: block; overflow: hidden; pointer-events: none; img { position: relative; top: -400px; } } img { width: 100%; cursor: pointer; &:hover { -webkit-filter: drop-shadow(2px 0px white) drop-shadow(-2px 0px white) drop-shadow(0px -2px white); } } label { pointer-events: none; .response, .forcedResponse, .responseSuccess { display: none; position: absolute; width: 130px; left: 0; text-align: center; right: 0; pointer-events: none; top: calc(50% - 46px); margin: auto; background: white; color: #141415; padding: 8px; border-radius: 5px; } .forcedResponse { pointer-events: all !important; label { border-radius: 5px; position: absolute; right: -6px; cursor: pointer; bottom: -14px; transform: scale(2); z-index: 3; cursor: pointer; transition: all 0.4s 1s; &:hover { right: -2px; } } } } &:after { display: block; width: $tileSize; height: $tileSize; transform: scale(3); image-rendering: pixelated; transform-origin: 0 0; } } } // Game controls &__control { div { position: absolute; opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; border-radius: 4px; top: 50%; cursor: pointer; img { transform: scale(3); image-rendering: pixelated; position: relative; left: 0; top: 0; transition: all 0.3s; } } & .forward { transform: translateY(50px) translateX(-$tileSize); left: 66px; transition: all 0.3s 0s; &:hover { img { left: 4px; } } } & .backward { transform: translateY(50px) translateX(47px); right: 65px; transition: all 0.3s .1s; &:hover { img { left: -4px; } } img { transform: rotate(180deg) scale(3); } } & .up { top: 90px !important; left: 50%; transform: translateX(-50%) translateY(25px); transition: all 0.3s .2s; &:hover { img { top: -4px; } } img { transform: rotate(-90deg) scale(3); } } & .down { bottom: 350px !important; left: 50%; opacity: 0; top: auto; transform: translateX(-50%) translateY(10px); transition: all 0.3s .2s; &:hover { img { top: 4px; } } img { transform: rotate(90deg) scale(3); } } } } } } /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Calculate the way an animated sprite should be shown from its width and frame count then animate the background image --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ @function walkCycle($frames, $width, $height, $row) { $t: 100 / $frames; $o: 0; $p: ''; @for $i from 1 through $frames { $o: $o + $t; $p: $p + ($o - .1) + '%{background-position:-' + ($i - 1) * $width + 'px ' + $height * ($row - 1) + 'px;}'; $p: $p + $o + '%{background-position:-' + $i * $width + 'px ' + $height * ($row - 1) + 'px;}'; @if($o != 100) { $p: $p + ($o + .1) + '%{background-position:-' + $i * $width + 'px ' + $height * ($row - 1) + 'px;}'; } @else { $o: 100; } } $v: '1%{background-position: 0px ' + $height * ($row - 1) + 'px;}' + $p; @return unquote($v); } /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Traverse through scenes Description: Makes it incredibly easy to trigger scene changes using the checkbox *hack* Instead of doing input#index39:checked + input + div + div { props } --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ @mixin traverse($n: 4) { $div: "" !global; // Empty div string $input: "" !global; // Empty input string $input2: "" !global; $input3: "" !global; $input4: "" !global; $label: "" !global; // Empty input string $label2: "" !global; $label3: "" !global; $label4: "" !global; $inputOffset: "+ input " !global; // This needs to be made dynamic @for $i from 1 through 47 { $input: $input + "+ input " !global; $inputOffset: $inputOffset + "+ input " !global; } @for $i from 1 through 35 { $input2: $input2 + "+ input " !global; } @for $i from 1 through 23 { $input3: $input3 + "+ input " !global; } @for $i from 1 through 11 { $input4: $input4 + "+ input " !global; } @for $i from 1 through $columns { @keyframes walk-#{$i} { animation: walkCycle(6, 48, 48, 1); } } @for $i from 1 through $n { $div: "+ div" !global; $position: $i !global; // Make this global so we can pass it in to our content $i: $i !global; $label: $label + "+ div " !global; @if ($i > 1) { $input: str_slice($input, 0, -9) !global; // Slice out the last input string $input2: str_slice($input2, 0, -9) !global; // Slice out the last input string $input3: str_slice($input3, 0, -9) !global; // Slice out the last input string $input4: str_slice($input4, 0, -9) !global; // Slice out the last input string $label2: $label2 + "+ div " !global; } @content; } } /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ When in specified semgent, show the down arrow and the up arrow of the segment below --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ @mixin moveVerticleOnTile($row, $tile) { $totalInputs: $rows * $columns - ($row * $columns - ($columns - $tile)); $totalDivs: $row * $columns - ($columns - $tile) + $columns + 2; $id: $row * $columns - ($columns - $tile); $tInput: ''; $tDiv: ''; $tInputDown: ''; @for $i from 1 through $totalInputs { $tInput: $tInput + ' + input '; } @for $i from 1 through $totalDivs { $tDiv: $tDiv + ' + div '; } @for $i from 1 through $totalInputs - $columns { $tInputDown: $tInputDown + ' + input '; } .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$id}) .tile:nth-of-type(14):after { content: url('https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/corridorLift.png'); position: relative; display: block; } .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$id}) .tile:nth-of-type(14):before { display: block; } input#indexRow#{$row}-#{$tile}:checked #{$tInput} + div + div + .viewport > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$id + $columns}) { & .down { opacity: 1; pointer-events: all; transition: all 0.3s 1.1s; transform: translateX(-50%) translateY(0px); } } input#indexRow#{$row + 1}-#{$tile}:checked #{$tInputDown} + div + div + .viewport > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$id}) { .tile:nth-of-type(14):after { top :288px; } .tile:nth-of-type(14):before { height: 373px; } } input#indexRow#{$row + 1}-#{$tile}:checked #{$tInputDown} + div + div + .viewport > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$id + $columns}) { & .up { opacity: 1; pointer-events: all; transition: all 0.3s 1.1s; transform: translateX(-50%) translateY(15px); } } } /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Prevent movement labels showing on specified sement --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ @mixin makeWallAt($row, $tile) { $totalInputs: $rows * $columns - ($row * $columns - ($columns - $tile)); $totalDivs: $row * $columns - ($columns - $tile) + $columns + 2; $id: $row * $columns - ($columns - $tile); $tInput: ''; $tDiv: ''; $tInputBack: ''; $tInputDown: ''; @for $i from 1 through $totalInputs + 1 { $tInput: $tInput + ' + input '; } @for $i from 1 through $totalInputs - 1 { $tInputBack: $tInputBack + ' + input '; } input#indexRow#{$row}-#{$tile - 1}:checked #{$tInput} + div + div + .viewport > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$id}) { & .forward { display: none !important; } } input#indexRow#{$row}-#{$tile + 1}:checked #{$tInputBack} + div + div + .viewport > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$id}) { & .backward { display: none !important; } } } /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Compare two inputs then do something --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ @mixin checkWinCondition($criteria, $criteria2, $result) { $totalInputs: 48 + ($gameObjects - $criteria - 2); $tInput: ''; @for $i from 1 through $totalInputs { $tInput: $tInput + ' + input '; } input#interactiveObject#{$criteria}:checked + input:checked + input:checked #{$tInput} + div + div + div + div + div { opacity: 1; pointer-events: all; & .game_win__inner { opacity: 1; } } input#interactiveObject#{$criteria}:checked + input:checked + input:checked #{$tInput} + div + div + div + div { display: none; } input#interactiveObject#{$criteria}:checked + input:checked + input:checked #{$tInput} + div + div + div { animation: end 2s forwards; .forcedResponse { display: none !important; } } } /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Compare two inputs then do something --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ @mixin compare($input, $segment, $tile, $destroy, $waterfall, $plank) { $totalInputs: 48 + ($gameObjects - $input - 1); $tInput: ''; @for $i from 1 through $totalInputs { $tInput: $tInput + ' + input '; } input#interactiveObject#{$input}:checked + input:checked #{$tInput} + div + div + div > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$segment - 1}) { .game_segment__control { display: block !important; .backward, .forward { display: block !important; } } } input#interactiveObject#{$input}:checked + input:checked #{$tInput} + div + div + div > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$segment + 3}) { .game_segment__control { display: block !important; .backward, .forward { display: block !important; } } } input#interactiveObject#{$input}:checked + input:checked #{$tInput} + div + div + div > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$segment + 1}) { .game_segment__control { display: block !important; .forward { display: block !important; } .backward { display: block !important; } } } @if($destroy) { input#interactiveObject#{$input}:checked + input #{$tInput} + div + div + div > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$segment}) { .tile img { display: none; } } input#interactiveObject#{$input}:checked + input #{$tInput} + div + div + div > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$segment - 1}) { .game_segment__control { .backward,.forward { display: block !important; } } } } input#interactiveObject#{$input}:checked + input:checked #{$tInput} + div + div + div > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$segment}) { .game_segment__control { .backward { display: block !important; } } @if($waterfall) { & + div .tiles .tile:nth-of-type(13) { content: url('https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/waterOff.gif'); img { display: none; } } } @if($plank) { & + div .tiles .tile:nth-of-type(13) { content: url('https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/creepyCorridor-_170.png'); img { display: none; } } } } input#interactiveObject#{$input}:checked + input:checked #{$tInput} + div + div + div > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$segment}) .tiles .tile:nth-of-type(#{$tile}) { img { display: none; } .forcedResponse { display: none; } .responseSuccess { display: block; animation: showResponse 2s forwards; } } } // Show the rain element on specific segment @mixin makeRainAt($segment) { .viewport .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$segment}) .drip_container { display: block; } } /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Create an interactive object --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ @mixin makeInteractiveObject($reference, $segment, $tile, $force, $animate, $plank) { $totalInputs: ($rows * $columns) + ($gameObjects - $reference); $tInput: ''; @for $i from 1 through $totalInputs { $tInput: $tInput + ' + input '; } @if($force) { input#interactiveObject#{$reference}:checked #{$tInput} + div + div + div > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$segment + 1}), input#interactiveObject#{$reference}:checked #{$tInput} + div + div + div > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$segment - 1}){ .game_segment__control { display: none; } } } input#interactiveObject#{$reference}:checked #{$tInput} + div + div + div + div .game_inventory__item .item[data-reference="#{$reference}"] { display: block; } @if($animate) { input#interactiveObject#{$reference}:checked #{$tInput} + div + div + div { animation: shake 1s forwards; } } input#interactiveObject#{$reference}:checked #{$tInput} + div + div + div > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$segment}) .tiles .tile:nth-of-type(#{$tile}) { img { pointer-events: none; &.object { display: none; } &.forced { pointer-events: all; } } .response { display: block; animation: showResponse 2s forwards; } .forcedResponse { display: block; animation: forcedResponse 2s forwards; } } } // Check padlock code. The math is floored in this and so its not currently dynamic TODO @mixin checkCode($one, $two, $three, $segment, $tile) { $diff: 2; $diff2: 6; // 13 $diff3: 13; // 2 $diff4: 3; // 4 $inputPadlock: ''; $inputPadlock2: ''; $inputPadlock3: ''; $inputPadlock4: ''; //7,9,4 $totalInputs: 48 + ($gameObjects); $tInput: ''; @for $i from 1 through $totalInputs { $tInput: $tInput + ' + input '; } @for $i from 1 through $diff { $inputPadlock: $inputPadlock + ' + input + span '; } @for $i from 1 through $diff2 { $inputPadlock2: $inputPadlock2 + ' + input + span '; } @for $i from 1 through $diff3 { $inputPadlock3: $inputPadlock3 + ' + input + span '; } @for $i from 1 through $diff4 { $inputPadlock4: $inputPadlock4 + ' + input + span '; } input#interactiveObject--lock:not(:checked) + div #{$inputPadlock} + input:checked + span #{$inputPadlock2} + input:checked + span #{$inputPadlock3} + input:checked + span #{$inputPadlock4} + label #{$tInput} + div + div + div .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$segment}) .tiles .tile:nth-of-type(#{$tile}) { img { display:none; } content: url('https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/doorUnlocked.png') } input#interactiveObject--lock:not(:checked) + div #{$inputPadlock} + input:checked + span #{$inputPadlock2} + input:checked + span #{$inputPadlock3} + input:checked + span #{$inputPadlock4} + label #{$tInput} + div + div + div .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$segment}) { .forward,.backward { display: block !important; } } input#interactiveObject--lock:not(:checked) + div #{$inputPadlock} + input:checked + span #{$inputPadlock2} + input:checked + span #{$inputPadlock3} + input:checked + span #{$inputPadlock4} + label #{$tInput} + div + div + div .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$segment - 1}) { .forward,.backward { display: block !important; } } } @include checkCode(7, 3, 6, 28, 13); /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Assign an image/gif at a specific tile --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- */ @mixin assignTileAt($segment, $tiles, $id) { @each $tile in $tiles { .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$segment}) .tiles .tile:nth-of-type(#{$tile}) { content: url($id); } } } /* ---------------------------------- Init the traverse ------------------------------------- */ $animationIndex: 1; @include traverse($rows * $columns) { /* ---------------------------------- Global scene transitions ------------------------------------- */ $animationRow: floor($position / $columns); $animationIndex: $position - ($animationRow * $columns); $inputMap: $input, $input2, $input3, $input4; @for $m from 1 through 4 { input#indexRow#{$m}-#{$i}:checked #{nth($inputMap, $m)} #{$div} { animation: walk-#{$animationIndex} $walkSpeed forwards; //static-#{$animationIndex} 2s $walkSpeed infinite //background-position: 0 48px; & + div + div { @if($debug) { left: (-$tileSize * $tilesPerSegment) * ($i - 1) / 2; } @else { left: (-$tileSize * $tilesPerSegment) * ($i - 1); } @if($debug != true) { clip-path: circle(140px at ((215px - ($tileSize * $tilesPerSegment)) + (($i - 1) * ($tileSize * $tilesPerSegment))) 212px + $segmentHeight * ($m - 1)); } @if($debug) { top: -($segmentHeight * ($m - 1)) / 2; } @else { top: -$segmentHeight * ($m - 1); } } } input#indexRow#{$m}-#{$i}:checked #{nth($inputMap, $m)} #{$div} + div + .viewport > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$i + 1 + (($m - 1) * $columns)}) { & .forward { opacity: 1; pointer-events: all; transform: translateY(39px) translateX(-48px); transition: all 0.3s .9s; } } input#indexRow#{$m}-#{$i}:checked #{nth($inputMap, $m)} #{$div} + div + .viewport > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{#{$i + (($m - 1) * $columns)}}) { label { pointer-events: all !important; } } input#indexRow#{$m}-#{$i}:checked #{nth($inputMap, $m)} #{$div} + div + .viewport > .game_segment:nth-of-type(#{$i - 1 + (($m - 1) * $columns)}) { & .backward { opacity: 1; pointer-events: all; transform: translateY(39px) translateX(47px); transition: all 0.3s 1s; } } } } // Assign all our animated tiles @include assignTileAt(2, 10, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/spookyEyes.gif'); @include assignTileAt(19, 10, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/spookyEyes.gif'); @include assignTileAt(23, 11, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/spookyEyes.gif'); @include assignTileAt(7, 8, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/spookyEyes.gif'); @include assignTileAt(5, 17, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/spookyEyes.gif'); @include assignTileAt(3, 7, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif'); @include assignTileAt(3, 7, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif'); @include assignTileAt(6, 8, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif'); @include assignTileAt(8, 8, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif'); @include assignTileAt(15, 7, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif'); @include assignTileAt(18, 7, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif'); @include assignTileAt(10, 8, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif'); @include assignTileAt(30, 8, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif'); @include assignTileAt(27, 8, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif'); @include assignTileAt(21, 8, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif'); @include assignTileAt(24, 8, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif'); @include assignTileAt(44, 8, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif'); @include assignTileAt(12, 7, 'https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/217233/swingingLantern.gif'); // Create objects @include makeInteractiveObject(1, 3, 15, false, false, false); // Empy crate @include makeInteractiveObject(2, 12, 15, false, false, false); // Pickaxe @include makeInteractiveObject(3, 7, 15, true, false, false); // Rock @include makeInteractiveObject(4, 8, 15, false, true, false); // Dynamite plunger @include makeInteractiveObject(5, 31, 13, true, false, false); // Dynamite door @include makeInteractiveObject(6, 18, 15, false, false, false); // Planks @include makeInteractiveObject(7, 29, 13, true, false, true); // Plank gap @include makeInteractiveObject(8, 6, 13, false, false, false); // Note 1 @include makeInteractiveObject(9, 10, 13, false, false, false); // Note 2 @include makeInteractiveObject(10, 29, 15, false, false, false); // Note 3 @include makeInteractiveObject(11, 27, 13, false, false, false); // Lock door @include makeInteractiveObject(12, 26, 13, false, false, false); // Handle @include makeInteractiveObject(13, 46, 13, false, false, false); // Cog @include makeInteractiveObject(14, 47, 13, false, false, false); // Waterfall @include makeInteractiveObject(15, 15, 15, false, false, false); // Dynamite @include makeInteractiveObject(16, 48, 15, false, false, false); // Fuses @include makeInteractiveObject(17, 24, 15, false, false, false); // End door @include makeInteractiveObject(18, 19, 15, false, false, false); // Empty box 1 @include makeInteractiveObject(19, 22, 15, false, false, false); // Empty box 2 @include makeInteractiveObject(20, 33, 15, false, false, false); // Empty box 3 @include makeInteractiveObject(21, 12, 13, false, false, false); // Empty box 4 @include makeInteractiveObject(22, 44, 13, false, false, false); // Empty box 5 // Compare game logic @include compare(2, 7, 15, false,false, false); // Compare pick to rock @include compare(4, 31, 13, true,false, false); // Compare plunger to door @include compare(6, 29, 13, false,false, true); // Compare planks to gap @include compare(12, 46, 13, false,true, false); // Check win condition @include checkWinCondition(15, 16, 17); // Create vertical tiles @include moveVerticleOnTile(1,5); //e.g make elevator between row 1 segment 5 and the tile below it @include moveVerticleOnTile(1,11); @include moveVerticleOnTile(2,2); @include moveVerticleOnTile(2,8); @include moveVerticleOnTile(3,9); // Create walls @include makeWallAt(1,1); @include makeWallAt(1,8); // Blocking dynamite plunger @include makeWallAt(1,9); @include makeWallAt(1,13); @include makeWallAt(2,13); @include makeWallAt(2,4); @include makeWallAt(2,1); @include makeWallAt(3,1); @include makeWallAt(3,3); @include makeWallAt(3,4); @include makeWallAt(3,6); // door @include makeWallAt(3,10); @include makeWallAt(4,7); @include makeWallAt(4,13); @include makeWallAt(4,11); // Effects @include makeRainAt(3); @include makeRainAt(7); @include makeRainAt(15); @include makeRainAt(29); @include makeRainAt(22); @include makeRainAt(31); @include makeRainAt(47); @include makeRainAt(18); // Animations @keyframes showResponse { 0% {opacity:1; top: calc(50% - 36px);} 70% {opacity: 1;top: calc(50% - 46px);} 100% {opacity:0; top: calc(50% - 46px);} } @keyframes forcedResponse { 0% {opacity:1; top: calc(50% - 36px);} 70% {opacity: 1;top: calc(50% - 46px);} 100% {opacity:1; top: calc(50% - 46px);} } @keyframes logo { 0%{opacity: 0; transform: scale(0)} 100%{opacity: 1; transform: scale(1)} } @keyframes fadeIn { 0%{opacity: 0;} 100%{opacity: 1;} } @keyframes fadeOut { 0%{opacity: 1;} 100%{opacity: 0;} } @keyframes bar { 0%{width: 0%;} 100%{width: 100%;} } @keyframes dialogueIn { 0%{opacity: 0;left: 20px;} 10%{left: 20px;} 20%{left: 0px;} 30%{left: 20px;} 40%{left: 4px;} 50%{left: 18px;} 60%{left: 8px;} 70%{left: 20px;} 80%{left: 5px;} 90%{left: 16px;} 100%{opacity: 1;left: 20px;} } @keyframes shake { 0%{transform: translateX(0px)} 10%{transform: translateX(6px)} 20%{transform: translateX(-6px)} 30%{transform: translateX(6px)} 40%{transform: translateX(-6px)} 50%{transform: translateX(6px)} 60%{transform: translateX(-6px)} 70%{transform: translateX(6px)} 80%{transform: translateX(-6px)} 90%{transform: translateX(6px)} 100%{transform: translateX(0px)} } @keyframes end { 0%{transform: translateX(0px);opacity:1} 10%{transform: translateX(6px)} 20%{transform: translateX(-6px)} 30%{transform: translateX(6px)} 40%{transform: translateX(-6px)} 50%{transform: translateX(6px)} 60%{transform: translateX(-6px)} 70%{transform: translateX(6px)} 80%{transform: translateX(-6px)} 90%{transform: translateX(6px)} 100%{transform: translateX(0px);opacity:0;} } @keyframes shake-debug { 0%{transform: translateX(0px) scale(0.5)} 10%{transform: translateX(10px) scale(0.5)} 20%{transform: translateX(-0px) scale(0.5)} 30%{transform: translateX(10px) scale(0.5)} 40%{transform: translateX(-10px) scale(0.5)} 50%{transform: translateX(10px) scale(0.5)} 60%{transform: translateX(-10px) scale(0.5)} 70%{transform: translateX(10px) scale(0.5)} 80%{transform: translateX(-10px) scale(0.5)} 90%{transform: translateX(10px) scale(0.5)} 100%{transform: translateX(0px) scale(0.5)} } // Trailer // Labels are out
Et vous ?
Le CSS est-il un langage de programmation à part entière ? Sinon dans quelle catégorie le placez-vous ? Pour quelles raisons ?
Y a-t-il des raisons techniques de choisir le CSS pour la mise sur pied d'un jeu comme The Mine plutôt qu'un langage comme le Javascript ?