Microsoft Edge 111 ajoute de nouvelles fonctionnalités : une barre latérale, des contrôles avancés de l'historique, et des fonctions de sécurité

New Ad blocker feature now block ads with a long press.

Read aloud now allows you to select and read.

New policy: (Note: Updates to documentation and administrative templates may not have occurred yet)

Added policy to clear chosen data from IE and IE mode on browser exit.

Added AutofillMembershipsEnabled Policy.

Fixed browser crash when removing apps from the Sidebar.

Fixed browser crash related to memory errors.

Fixed browser crash related to Address bar search.

Fixed browser crash related to Visual search.

Fixed browser crash related to Find on Page.

Fixed browser crash related to Image editor in the Sidebar pane.

Fixed PDF viewer crash related to highlighter, links, and keyboard focus.



Linux:

Fixed a browser crash related to user scripts on Ubuntu.

macOS:

Fixed browser crash related to PWA install/site as app install button.

iOS:

Fixed browser crash related to the update banner when using accessibility tools.

Android:

Fixed browser crash when signing out of MSA/AAD account.

Enterprise:

Fixed browser crash when selecting a file in the Windows File Picker.

Sidebar will now Force Dark mode on apps.

Fixed rendering artifacts when scrolling on PDF.

Fixed Taskbar pinning wizard window stuck on loading.

Fixed Internet Explorer compatibility settings from disappearing when refreshing the page.

Webpages from the History hub will now open in a new tab if the current tab isnt a New Tab Page.

Fixed Group tabs from closing edge:// tabs.

Fixed blank Share dialog.

Fixed the missing Zoom and Fullscreen buttons in Settings and more menu.

Fixed SSL certificate that caused services disruptions like downloading extensions, sync, collections, and others.

Fixed unable to install browser update.

Improved Ink performance.

Fixed Visual search button appears outside of the image.

Fixed the Setting page not displayed on screen after clicking on the Manage performance setting in Performance Hub from InPrivate window.

Fixed Search for text not displaying correctly in the Define dialog.

Fixed external links opening in a shared Workspace if there is a browser window from another profile open.

Fixed collab photo icons not displaying next to the share button in Workspaces.

Fixed unable to drag a Workspace name to the top of the Workspaces list.

Fixed Opening Workspace message stuck displaying after clicking on Move all tabs to new workspace.

Fixed an issue where logging out of sites like SharePoint in a Workspace caused everyone in that Workspace to log out of that site.

Fixed Access denied on OneNote file in Workspaces.

Fixed not showing proper pages after changing the Margins in Print preview.

Fixed 3rd party sidebar apps not syncing across devices.

macOS:

Fixed browser cant update to the latest version.

Fixed Default workspace for external links setting not working correctly.

iOS:

Fixed Voice search not displaying the search result page.

Fixed address bar redirecting to search results instead of the URL website.

Fixed unable to tap on the button on top sites.

Fixed the flash issue when launching.

Fixed MSA sign-in issue.

Fixed Read aloud script execution error.

Fixed Restore prompt shown even if there was no crash in the previous session.

Android:

Fixed sign-in dialog issue when logging in or switching to MSA.

Fixed Read Aloud not working with system voice.

Fixed Password monitors Scan now not working with a small number of saved passwords.

Fixed Newsfeed stuck on displaying in English.

WebView2:

Moved Experimental Tracking Prevention API to stable.

Fixed Object not found issue on a new blank window.

Fixed tapping on a text field does not trigger the on-screen keyboard (#10508)

Fixed built-in DNS resolver caused a performance hit. (#3077)

Fixed drag and drop on WinRT.

Disabled built-in DSN resolver when the UWP app doesnt have intranet capability to resolve the navigation performance issue. (#3077)

Fixed disabled default script dialog is shown after WebView2.Close() is called. (#2677)

Fixed times out issue when writing to CoreWebView2SharedBuffer. (#3108)

Fixed System.ArgumentException after call HostObject method that returns non-generic Task. (#2787)

Enterprise:

Fixed about ://management page not loading correctly.

://management page not loading correctly. Fixed not displaying a white blank preview in the App switcher on Android.

Fixed Sign in failed (360) message when logging in on Android.

Fixed the account switch button not working on Android.

Fixed IE mode windows size issues on High DPI monitors.

Fixed cant open HTML attachment file when tapping on Open Edge button from Outlook app on iOS.

Fixed the authentication issue in certain scenarios with MDM configurations on iOS.

Fixed Optional diagnostic data setting could be turned on after logging out of AAD even with disableShareUsageData and disableShareBrowsingHistory policies set on iOS.

Fixed stuck on Protecting your App Screen message or loading circle when users select their prepopulated accounts on iOS.

Fixed RestoreOnStartupUserURLsEnabled policy not working on macOS.

